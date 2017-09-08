One Dead in Hollywood Motor Vehicle Crash

On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 4:5 p..m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to St. Johns Road, in Hollywood for the report of a motor vehicle into a pole.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a vehicle in the roadway that had stuck a utility pole.

Emergency personnel pronounced the driver deceased at the scene, and the passenger was extricated by firefighters and flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

No details of the identity of the driver or passenger are being released a this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

