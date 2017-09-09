Mary C. Knobel, 81, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at Washington Adventist Hospital. Mary was born in Washington D.C. on June 3, 1936 to the late Ethel and John Wheatley.

Mary attended St. Mary’s School of Bryantown and worked for Keller Bus Service for many years. She was an avid community service member for 4-H, Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad Aux. and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, traveling and spending time with her two grandchildren and family.

Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony Knobel Sr; her daughter Antonia “Marie” Knobel of Hughesville, MD; her son Anthony Knobel Jr. (Angela) of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandson Anthony F. Knobel (Kimberli) of Purcellville, VA; and her granddaughter Amanda J. Knobel of Great Mills, MD.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.