Police in Charles County Investigating Death of Two-Year-Old

On Monday, September 11, 2017, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel, were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Yorktown Drive in Waldorf, for an unconscious two-year-old male.

The toddler was under the care of a daycare provider, and had wandered outside and fallen into a swimming pool in the back yard.

The toddler was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The body will taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore City for an autopsy.

