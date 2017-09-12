Body Recovered from St. Mary’s River in Tarkill Cove in Piney Point

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Pattersons Lane, in Valley Lee, where a deceased subject was located in the water. The body was located in Tarkill Cove.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

On Monday, September 11, 201, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing kayaker was last seen on September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Piney Point area, a kayak was located on a small beach in Piney Point unoccupied.

The Department of Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship were actively assisting with the search for the missing man.

The body will taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore City for an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time.

