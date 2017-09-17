Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Reported in Valley Lee

On Sunday, September 17, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash, on Piney Point Road, in Valley Lee.

Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover a two vehicles involved in a a head-on collision.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupant of the the passenger vehicle deceased on the scene.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team are responding to the scene and will assume the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

