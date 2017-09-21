Charles M. Anthony

On Saturday, September 9, 2017 Charles went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Anthony; devoted daughter, Saleemah Johnson; siblings, Eva McIlwain, Birthenia Sires, Willie C., Donnie, Ricky and Glenn Anthony; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends Visitation on Friday, September 22, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Ark of Safety Christian Church, 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro MD. Interment Private.

