Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens to be Tested Today at Noon

There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties on Monday, October 2, 2017 at noon.

The test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park

WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park

WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C.

WKIK 1560 AM La Plata

WKIK 102.9 FM California

WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata

WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville

WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw

WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke

WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge

WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge

WCEI 96.7 FM Easton

WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock

WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count. To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared and Being Informed visit:

www.co.cal.md.us/emergencymanagement.com

http://www.dorchestercntymd-ema.com

prepare.stmarysmd.com