Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Dameron

On Monday, October 2, 2017, at approximately 6:35 a.m., patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Fords Lane, in Dameron for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No details of the identity of the deceased are being released a this time

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Police continue to investigate, and details will be released as they become available.

