Police in Lexington Park Investigating Armed Robbery of Pizza Delivery Man

October 3, 2017

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an armed robbery in Lexington Park.

A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint by two black males on Liberty Street, in Lexington Park.

A spokesman from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said, their was a struggle and one of the robbers had a handgun.

The gunmen stole food and cash and fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Patrol deputies were able to locate physical evidence at the scene which will be analyzed by Crime Lab Technicians.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have assumed the case and have not released any information at his time.


3 Responses to Police in Lexington Park Investigating Armed Robbery of Pizza Delivery Man

  1. emalie on October 3, 2017 at 7:24 am

    who delivers pizza at 1:40 a.m.???

    Reply
  2. Bob Lob Law on October 3, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Why would you rob a pizza delivery person, they barely carry any cash at all. Free pizza maybe?

    Reply
  3. Malcolm Ex on October 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    robbed at gunpoint by two black males – NO WAY! I’m Shocked. SHOCKED I SAY!

    Reply

