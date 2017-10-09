Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata Under Investigation

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Accident Reconstructionist from the La Plata Barrack indicates that a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound on Route 225 approaching Arlough Place, in La Plata. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the double yellow center lines, traveled through the eastbound MD 225 lane, and onto the shoulder, where it struck four mailboxes. The Dodge Ram then traveled through a grassy ditch, struck a utility pole, and finally a large tree, before overturning and becoming engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, it was confirmed there was a single occupant inside the vehicle.

The operator, and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The identity of the driver could not be confirmed due injuries sustained during the collision and resulting fire.

The operator was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and positive identification.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Additional, personnel from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, Tenth District Volunteer Fire Dept., Indian Head Voluneer Fire Dept., and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, Charles County Hazardous Materials/Support Unit 16, and Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS provided assistance.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. Galgan of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (17MSP042701)

