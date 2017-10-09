Names Released in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 10/9/2017 @ 12:15 p.m.: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

On October 8, 2017 at approximately 9:07 p.m., patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road. Arriving officers discovered two vehicles involved in the collision, with two occupants ejected from one of the vehicles. The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1999 Volkswagen Passat, operated by Brian Harding, age 43, of Mechanicsville, was traveling south on Three Notch Road. Witnesses report the Passat was traveling at a high rate of speed when it suffered a tire failure. Harding lost control of the vehicle causing it to enter the grass median and into the northbound lanes. The Passat was then struck by a 2016 Ford Expedition, operated by Carrie Eubanks, age 40, of Leonardtown. Harding and his passenger, Christopher Goldsmith, age 44, of Mechanicsville, were ejected from their vehicle.

Brian Harding and Christopher Goldsmith were pronounced deceased on the scene. Carrie Eubanks and a juvenile passenger were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other juvenile occupants were flown to Children’s Hospital Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Brandon Foor #235 at 301-475-4200 ext 2265.

