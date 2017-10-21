Three Dead in Early Morning Motor Vehicle Crash in White Plains

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, at approximately 0209 hours, a Trooper from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Civic for numerous traffic violations on Old Washington Road north of Maryland Route 5 in Waldorf.

As the Trooper pulled behind the Honda without emergency equipment activated, the Honda ran a red light and fled from the Trooper. The Trooper then activated the emergency equipment (lights and siren) on the marked patrol vehicle. The Honda continued traveling southbound Maryland Route 925 and approached Billingsley Road. The Honda entered Billingsley Road and struck a concrete median. After striking the median, the Honda became airborne and entered a grassy area in front of the White Plains Wawa. After being airborne, the Honda continued for a distance until it collided off set head-on with a tree. The Honda then rotated counter clockwise around the tree.

All three occupants of the Honda were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the three deceased are being withheld until notification to next of kin can be made.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in this collision. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

