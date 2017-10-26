Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting at Super 8 Motel in Waldorf

October 26, 2017

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at  3350 Crain Highway, in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

The victim was located in the lobby with a single gunshot wound to his lower back. He was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A perimeter was established and members of the Emergency Services Team responded and searched the motel and room where the shooting occurred.

It was later learned the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim,  23, appears to have been targeted and detectives are working leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

