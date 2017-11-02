Altering Urinalysis Test at the Jail Ends in Trip to Hospital for Bushwood Arsonist

On Friday, October 27, 2017, Corporal J. Davis from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown for the report of an altered urinalysis test.

Danielle Miranda, 33, of Bushwood, is currently on pre-trial release and reports to the center for scheduled urinalysis tests.

Earlier that day, Corrections Officer Ardire was conducting a urinalysis test and noticed the Miranda’s urine was not flowing in a stream, when the officer conducted an investigation, she discovered something protruding from the Miranda’s body. The object appeared to be a plastic bottle end. The officer told Miranda to remove the object and Miranda refused, instead she pushed the item further into her body and was unable to retrieve it.

Miranda was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where the object was removed by a physician. The object was a plastic bottle with aluminum foil around the top secured in place by rubber bands. Miranda was discharged from the hospital at 3:55 p.m., and returned to the Detention Center.

Miranda declined to make a statement to police about the incident.

Miranda’s first test resulted in negative result for any drugs. When Miranda was given a second urinalysis test, it resulted in testing positive for marijuana.

Miranda was charged with altering a drug/alcohol test.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Danielle Miranda, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree arson and three counts of reckless endangerment. Miranda’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

