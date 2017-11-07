High School Teacher Indicted on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges

On November 6, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested LaToya Niccole Parker, 40, of Waldorf, after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted her on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, displaying sexual material to a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

The incidents occurred between the fall of 2016 and March 2017 while Parker was a teacher at St. Charles High School and involved a student. The allegations were reported in May 2017.

The case was presented to the grand jury on November 3, during which Parker was charged in a sealed indictment.

The indictment was unsealed today during a court proceeding.

Parker was released from custody on a $20,000 bond. The conditions of her release include no contact with minors and electronic monitoring.

Charles County Public Schools spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said “Ms. Parker was removed from the school and having contact with any students on May 10, 2017, when the allegations were first brought to the attention of the St. Charles High School Administration. At that time she was reassigned to the school system’s administrative offices pending the outcome of the investigation. Charles County Public Schools has cooperated fully with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County State’s Attorney in the investigation.”

Parker was charged with the following:

sexual abuse of a minor

sexual solicitation of a minor

displaying obscene material to a minor