Liv Bernich, 62, of California, MD passed away November 9, 2017 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with her loving husband and son at her side.

She was born on June 23, 1955 in Kristinasand, Norway to the late Marvin Torgersen and Doris Svensen Torgersen.

On February 12, 1977, Liv married her beloved husband, Ernest A. “Bernie” Bernich, in Lakehurst, NJ. Together they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed traveling the world supporting her husband throughout his 30 year military career. She especially enjoyed living in Puerto Rico where she owned horses and Iceland so she could visit her family in Norway. After moving to Southern Maryland in 1987, she bartended at the Fleet Reserve and Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, where she met many great people. She and her husband took many cruises with their friends and always had a terrific time. She enjoyed going to casinos and playing the slots machines. She had an adventurous spirit, which included parasailing. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading true crime novels, and watching ID television. She was very talented and croqueted many beautiful blankets, scarfs, baby clothes and baby booties.

In addition to her beloved husband, Bernie, Liv is also survived by her children: Scott Bernich of California, MD, Ernest Bernich II of Jacksonville, FL, and Kimberly Bernich of Jacksonville, FL; her siblings: Lillian Coulombe (Chuck) of Virginia Beach, VA, Linda Piscopo of Fort Pierce, FL, Ken Torgersen of Fort Peirce, FL, and Kjell Torgersen of Norway; her grandchildren: Alaina, Alyssa, Adrian, Scott, Stephanie, and Alexander; and many nephews and nieces and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment will be private.