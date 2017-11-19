Drive By Shooting Reported in Chesapeake Ranch Estates

On Saturday, November 18, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to residence on Big Bear Lane, in Lusby.

Witnesses told police a drive by shooting had taken place.

First responders treated a male subject in his late teen for a gunshot injury.

The patient was transported by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center.

A lookout was placed for a silver GMC Envoy, occupied multiple times.

Witnesses reported the shooter was seated behind the driver during the shooting.

One of the occupants of the Envoy was described as having long hair, another having a Mohawk style haircut.

No further information is available at this time.

