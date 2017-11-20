MISSING PERSON – Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has activated a silver alert and is seeking the public’s help in locating Matthew Horace Mason, 79, of White Plains.

Mason was last seen on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., in the area of Desert Rose Court in White Plains.

Mason is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and glasses.

He drives a 2010 burgundy Ford Taurus with Maryland registration 7AC5251.

According to family, Mason has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s

