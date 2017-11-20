MISSING PERSON – Charles County

November 20, 2017

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has activated a silver alert and is seeking the public’s help in locating Matthew Horace Mason, 79, of White Plains.

Mason was last seen on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., in the area of Desert Rose Court in White Plains.

Mason is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and glasses.

He drives a 2010 burgundy Ford Taurus with Maryland registration 7AC5251.

According to family, Mason has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s


This entry was posted on November 20, 2017 at 5:26 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to MISSING PERSON – Charles County

  1. Nick on November 20, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Shared in Waldorf

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.