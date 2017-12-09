St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting/Home Invasion in Bushwood

December 9, 2017

st marys county sheriffs officeOn Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown to investigate a patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the adult male said he was shot during a reported armed robbery/home invasion.

The injury was described a through and through gunshot wound made from a small caliber weapon.

Police responded to the Bushwood area to investigate, and gather any evidence found.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating, and no further details have been released at this time.


