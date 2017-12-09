Two Waldorf Men Arrested in Connection with Stabbing that Occurred Earlier this Week

December 9, 2017
Ahman Rah Page, 18, and Camal Loren Rupert Clark, 20, both of Waldorf

On Thursday, December 7, 2017, Ahman Rah Page, 18, and Camal Loren Rupert Clark, 20, both of Waldorf, were arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this week near the intersection of Holly Tree Lane and Hollins Lane in Waldorf.

On Wednesday, December 6 at 2:26 a.m., the suspects – who are known to the victims – became involved in an altercation, possibly over an alleged theft. During the altercation, the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the three victims, ages 18 to 20 years old. The victims were transported to various hospitals with injuries that were not lifethreatening.

Page and Clark were charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Detective J. Long is investigating.

