Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting in Pinefield

On Thursday, December 14, 2017, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Holly Avenue, off Country Lane, in Waldorf, for a report of shots fired, with one subject down.

The suspect vehicle was described as black in color, and was last seen fleeing the scene. Witnesses reported hearing 3 to 4 shots, and said there was a male victim lying in roadway at the the corner of Spruce Street and Holly Avenue.

Police arrived on scene to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, CPR was started, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Charles County emergency personnel a few minutes later.

Crime Lab, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on their Facebook page: Detectives investigating homicide on Holly Ave at Spruce Street. Officers responded to shooting at 8:25 pm & found male deceased from gunshot wounds. Dark car fled scene. No further. Call crime solvers. 1-866-411-TIPS

