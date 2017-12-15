UPDATE: Police Release Name of 18-Year-Old Man Murdered in Waldorf

UPDATE – 12/15/2017 – Press Release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office: On December 14 at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Holly Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim not breathing and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and was later identified as Cameron Townsend, 18, of Brandywine.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the scene after gunshots were heard.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Long at (301) 609-6502. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

12/14/2017: On Thursday, December 14, 2017, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Holly Avenue, off Country Lane, in Waldorf, for a report of shots fired, with one subject down.

The suspect vehicle was described as black in color, and was last seen fleeing the scene. Witnesses reported hearing 3 to 4 shots, and said there was a male victim lying in roadway at the the corner of Spruce Street and Holly Avenue.

Police arrived on scene to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, CPR was started, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Charles County emergency personnel a few minutes later.

Crime Lab, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on their Facebook page: Detectives investigating homicide on Holly Ave at Spruce Street. Officers responded to shooting at 8:25 pm & found male deceased from gunshot wounds. Dark car fled scene. No further. Call crime solvers. 1-866-411-TIPS

