Leonardtown Woman Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of California Woman After Drug Overdose

December 19, 2017
Christina Granados McCauley, 58, of Leonardtown

On August 2, 2017, Christina Granados McCauley, 58, of Leonardtown, was indicted on the following charges; CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, CDS Distribution-Narcotics, Murder 2ndDegree, Manslaughter, and Reckless Endangerment. The indictment was the culmination of an extensive investigation into the death of Mary Nell Miller.

On June 23, 2017, Victim Mary Nell Miller was discovered unresponsive, in the bathroom at a residence in Leonardtown. Attempts to resuscitate Victim Miller were unsuccessful. An extensive investigation was conducted into the death of Victim Miller, and it was ruled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, her death was a result of an opioid overdose. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with detectives from the Maryland State Police, learned McCauley had sold the drug to Mary Miller, which ultimately caused her death.

On December 12, 2017, McCauley’s trial commenced in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County with State’s Attorney Richard Fritz as the prosecutor, and Honorable Judge Karen Abrams presiding for the State of Maryland.

On December 15, 2017, McCauley was found guilty by a jury of the following charges:

  • Manslaughter
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • CDS Distribution-Narcotics
  • CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

McCauley is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. McCauley was one of the indictments announced at a press conference with Governor Larry Hogan, Sheriff Tim Cameron, Maryland State Police Superintendent William Pallozzi, and States Attorney Richard Fritz, which was held on August 9, 2017, addressing the heroin epidemic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SOdFPN9hhw

Sheriff Tim Cameron and States Attorney Richard Fritz wish to thank the Maryland State Police for all their investigative assistance and personnel provided, and all of those involved in this investigation to protect citizens of St. Mary’s County.

  Anonymous on December 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    While I believe the junkie was ultimately responsible for her own demise I also have no sympathy for Ms. McCauley. McCauley sold a lethal product without any regard or concern for her customers well being. She should have checked the quality of the product herself before she sold it. If a drug company knowingly was selling pain pills of unknown strengths and it killed someone then they would be held criminally liable. In this instance the user and dealer both gambled and both lost.

    Reply
  Malcolm X on December 19, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    White privilege. Oh wait…

    Reply

