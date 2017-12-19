Troopers Arrest Civilian Pilot from State Police Aviation Command on Child Pornography Charges

A Maryland State Police investigation today resulted in the arrest of a civilian pilot in the State Police Aviation Command on child pornography charges.

The accused is identified as David Eldredge, 36, of Preston, Md. He is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. Eldredge has been employed as a civilian helicopter pilot in the Maryland State Police Aviation Command since March 2014. He was arrested this morning at the Easton Section of the Aviation Command.

Eldredge is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. Following his arrest today, he was removed from flight status pending the results of an internal administrative investigation that was initiated immediately.

This investigation began last week when a Maryland State Police criminal investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about child pornography being uploaded over the Internet to a personal cloud storage account. Further investigation determined the Internet address being used was located at the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Easton Section.

Investigators determined this was a non-Maryland State Police internet account that had been established there. The investigation determined the non-State Police account had been used by Eldredge to download images of child pornography onto a tablet.

Search warrants were obtained and served today at both the State Police Aviation Command Easton Section and at Eldredge’s home. Evidence obtained during those search warrants will be examined forensically as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is continuing.



