On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at approximately 2:55 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck on New Market Road, in Mechanicsville.

Upon arrival, units discovered a dump truck and another vehicle involved.

It was determined one patient had succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit members responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.