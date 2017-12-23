UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Nanjemoy

UPDATE 12/23/2017 @ 7:15 p.m.: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred this afternoon at about 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect was arguing with his neighbor when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim while the victim was standing in his own doorway.

The victim, a 35 year-old male, died on the scene. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, fled into a wooded area, but surrendered to officers who were canvassing the area.

It is not immediately clear what the dispute was about. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Elliott at (301) 932-2222.

The investigation is continuing.

12/23/2017: On Saturday, December 23, 2017 at approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bowie Road off of Port Tobacco Road, in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting.

A male was shot in the chest by a male neighbor.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

The shooter has fled the scene and his location is unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

