St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Christmas Eve Homicide in Coltons Point

On Sunday, December 24, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Dukeharts Creek Road, in Coltons Point, for the report of a shooting.

According to reports from the scene, an adult male arrived at the residence on Dukeharts Creek Road intoxicated, and began to assault family members. The adult male was shot and killed by his son after the altercation became violent.

CPR was initiated by first responders, and the man was subsequently pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

Crime Lab Technicians, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are responding to the scene to investigate.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

