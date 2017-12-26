Three Dead in Early Morning Motor Vehicle Crash in La Plata

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit are investigating a single vehicle car crash that killed three people.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a Mercedes passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.

A passerby was able to pull the driver away from the vehicle before it exploded. After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, two more people were discovered inside the car. Their genders and ages are not identifiable at this time.

The driver, Eric Lamont Moss, 28, of LaPlata, was flown to Med Star, but died later as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are working to positively identify the passengers.

The Traffic Operations Unit is Investigating.

