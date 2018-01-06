Cynthia Marie Holton

Proceeded in death with Brothers; James Beall and Albert Beall and brother Randall Beall mother Virginia Burgess and father Nolan Burgess.

Surviving is her husband Charles Holton, Sr. of Great Mills, MD brothers and sister Virginia Kreamer of White Plains, MD. and Robert Beall of White Plains, MD. Brenda Mims of Fayetteville, NC, Kathryn Barnes of Fayetteville, NC. And Deborah Burgess of Fayetteville, NC. One son Gregory Burgess of Fayetteville, NC. and one daughter Kayla Dudley of Conroe, TX. Stepsons Eugene, Charles Jr., and Quentin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Henry Briscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.