Brian Keith Gordon passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018.

He was born August 15, 1969 in Cheltenham, MD to Alice Elizabeth Gordon and the late Joseph Orville Gordon, Sr.

He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1987. Brian was an easy-going man and was called “Big Easy” by his friends and co-workers. Brian met Wykita Johnson on April 17, 1998 along with her daughter Kailar Johnson and united in marriage on March 21, 2003. From this union they had Kaleck Johnson. He was truly a family man. Brian was a loving father who made many sacrifices throughout his life for the benefit of his children. He always stressed the importance of education.

Brian worked at Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning for 12 years prior to him working at Stanley Concrete, where he worked for 17 years. He enjoyed racing his tracker trailer and winning several trophies which he won 2nd place. Brian also enjoyed being competitive, so he bowled for several years in multiple bowling leagues and entered multiple tournaments.

Brian proceeded in death by his father, Joseph Gordon, Sr.; sister, Joan Hopkins; nephew, Aaron Gordon and niece, Lukevia Spears.

Brian leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Wykita Gordon; his daughters, Kailar and Kaleck Johnson; his son, Darris Gordon; his mother Alice Gordon; his mother in-law, Janice Johnson; his two brothers, Joseph Gordon, Jr. (Karen), William “Douglas” Gordon (Gail); two sisters, Judy Ford (Kevin), Lucilla Gordon Smith (Irving); one brother in-law, Keith Hopkins, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.