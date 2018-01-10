Piney Point Women Arrested on Burglary Charges

On Thursday, January 4, 2018, Deputy Robinson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Red Rose Court, in Lexington Park, for a report of a burglary.

Evidence from the scene indicated the victim’s garage door had been forced open, as well as the interior door leading into the residence. Contact was made with the victim who advised numerous items had been removed from the home.

Through the course of the investigation, Amy Jo Leach, 31, and Jessica Renee Miles, 28, both of Piney Point, were developed as suspects.

On Sunday, January 7, 2018, both suspects were located and arrested; Leach and Miles were both charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Theft $1,500 to under $25,000.

