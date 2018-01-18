Lusby Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Father

On Wednesday, January 17, 2017 at approximately 11:25 a.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 544 Antelope Trail, in Lusby, for a report of a stabbing.

While on the way to the scene, deputies located the suspect, Timothy Barton, 27, of Lusby, walking a short distance from the residence, and he was apprehended without further incident.

An investigation revealed Mr. Barton stabbed his father a 53 year old male of the same residence.

Timothy Barton was charged with attempted murder and assault.

The victim was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center, and eventually airlifted to Prince George’s shock trauma, where he is currently in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any further information about this case they are asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or Wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.