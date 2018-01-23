St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Announces Death of K-9 Brock

It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff

K-9 Brock. On January 18, 2018, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock was injured and subsequently transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. Unfortunately, K-9 Brock died as a result of his injuries.

Sheriff K-9 Brock was a four year old German Shepherd certified and cross-trained in Patrol functions as well as Narcotics Detection. K-9 Brock faithfully served the citizens of St. Mary’s County for three years, and resided with his partner Cpl. Rishel for the duration of his time with the Sheriff’s Office. During K-9 Brock’s time on the force, he provided direct support to the Patrol Division, participated in many K-9 demonstrations, and accompanied his partner to schools in St. Mary’s County to assist with career day and educational programs. Sheriff K-9 Brock was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the K-9 Unit and the Rishel family at this time.

