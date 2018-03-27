UPDATE – Video/Audio and Details Added: Two and Three-Year-Old Children Die in Early Morning House Fire in Loveville

UPDATE: Family members told SMNEWSNET that a male and female, 2-year-old and 3-year-old had died in the fire. They believe the fire started from a kerosene heater in the house, the home did not have electricity connected to it at the time of the fire.
CLICK the top video below the hear the emergency Services radio transmissions from the incident.
3/27/2018: On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at approximately 4:40 a.m., firefighters from the Leonardtown volunteer Fire Department and surrounding stations were alerted to report of a house fire on Point Lookout Road, in Loveville.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a house on fire and requested assistance from the fire departments. Deputies located and provided care to several occupants of the fire who required transport to regional medical facilities.
The fire was brought under control by local volunteer fire departments and care provided by local volunteer EMS providers.
Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested and have responded to the scene to assist and determine the cause of the fire.
Two adults and two small children were flown to area hospitals for treatment, and two small children where pronounced deceased at the scene.
So sad…prayers for all…
My heart and prayers go out to this family.
God Bless you all!
Such sad news. Prayers for all concerned.
May the angels escort the babies home!
Smoke detectors? Why didn’t people get out before this spread? Please update this article with the cause of the fire when available.
Comprehension?? It tells you the answer to both questions in the article……
I have no words. Heart completely broken.
just another reason we need career fire service in St. Mary’s county. god bless the volunteers and all they do but public safety needs 24-7 365 paid staffing to ensure properly trained personal responded quickly and the volunteers are properly managed. prayers for the family.
With your expert background in public safety, please explain how having a career staffing would have made the outcome of this event different?
What on earth are you basing this comment on? What makes you think that career fire fighters would have done anything at all different?? And just so you know, many of the volunteers in this community ARE career fire fighters for PG, Pax River and other locations, and they volunteer at local houses in their off hours (and Leonardtown is included in that). I won’t disagree with the benefit of paid first responders however this situation is not an example for the NEED of them.
Amish do not have smoke detectors. Also no power. There homes are pretty much tinder boxes that can easily go up in flames
SMNEWSNET: This was not a Amish or Mennonite family
So this house was in the process of being taken by the Bank.
SMECO pulled the Electric because they didn’t pay.
A paid firefighter and a volunteer had the same training. Just because one is paid. It does not make them better than a volunteer
Concerned Citizen #1…please do not make comments when you don’t have any idea what you are talking about! I would bet my life that our “volunteers” have received more training then you do in any given area. Also, many of our “volunteers” are paid firefighters and have a desire to help others when they get nothing but grief from people like you. I for one, appreciate all of our first responders and am thankful for the job that they do!