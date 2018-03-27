UPDATE – Video/Audio and Details Added: Two and Three-Year-Old Children Die in Early Morning House Fire in Loveville

UPDATE: Family members told SMNEWSNET that a male and female, 2-year-old and 3-year-old had died in the fire. They believe the fire started from a kerosene heater in the house, the home did not have electricity connected to it at the time of the fire.

CLICK the top video below the hear the emergency Services radio transmissions from the incident.

3/27/2018: On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at approximately 4:40 a.m., firefighters from the Leonardtown volunteer Fire Department and surrounding stations were alerted to report of a house fire on Point Lookout Road, in Loveville.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a house on fire and requested assistance from the fire departments. Deputies located and provided care to several occupants of the fire who required transport to regional medical facilities.

The fire was brought under control by local volunteer fire departments and care provided by local volunteer EMS providers.

Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested and have responded to the scene to assist and determine the cause of the fire.

Two adults and two small children were flown to area hospitals for treatment, and two small children where pronounced deceased at the scene.

