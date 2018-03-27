Chesapeake Beach High on PCP Arrested for Burglary

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Deputy Fox from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bayside road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a burglary.
The victim stated that an unknown male had entered his residence. After obtaining a description of the male, he was located in the area of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The male later identified as Randy Kent, 53, of North Beach was detained. It was determined Kent also was under the influence of narcotics.
Kent was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Burglary: 4th Degree-Dwelling and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (PCP).
