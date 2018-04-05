Hughesville Man Arrested for Kidnapping Assault and Car Theft

On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of St. Paul’s Drive, in Waldorf, after numerous citizens had called 911 and said that a male was forcing a female into a vehicle against her will.

Callers said the female was yelling, screaming and struggling with her male attacker. They also indicated the vehicle drove off with the female inside. While officers were searching the area, a female called 911 to report an assault, and told police she was in her vehicle on Hunt Place. Units responded to Hunt Place, located the female, and gathered a description of her male assailant that fled.

The female victim informed officers that Lloyd Wilson Daniels Jr., 25 of Hughesville, began arguing with her over questionable messages on her phone, when Daniels began striking the victim multiple times with a closed fist in the face while she was driving on St. Paul’s Drive, causing her to stop the vehicle in the roadway. The victim exited the vehicle and began running toward St. Charles Parkway. Daniels got in the car, turned around and began chasing her, he stopped the vehicle and physically forced her back into the car. After forcing her into the car, he got back in the car and drove to Bannister Circle. While Daniels was driving, he continued punching the victim. The victim told police that Daniels hit her with a closed fist multiple times while holding onto her jacket near her neck and choking her.

While in Bannister neighborhood, they drove to a residence on Neale Court, Daniels exited the vehicle, and walked toward a house. The victim then ran onto Bannister Circle. Daniels had taken the victim’s phone from her prior to her fleeing, and threw it into the street.

When Daniels noticed the victim trying to eascpe he again took the vehicle and chased her down. Daniels was able to catch her as they were on Bannister Circle, in the area of Norwood Court. When he exited the vehicle, he grabbed Miles and began forcing her into the vehicle. While pushing her into the driver’s seat, she continued to struggle and leave her legs/feet out of the vehicle. Daniels began closing the door on her legs multiple times before stepping away from the vehicle. The victim said Daniels realized the police were responding at this point, and fled down the bicycle path. She got in her vehicle, drove to Hunt Place, and called the police at that point. While meeting with her, signs of injury was present, to include redness, swelling to her face, and she was complaining of her leg hurting.

She described Daniels as a black male, wearing a black and blue hoodie, with black jeans. Units checked the area and located Lloyd Daniels in the area of Bannister Circle and Quillen Circle. He matched the description, and informed officers speaking with him that he was not involved in any incident; and that he was not with Miles. He displayed redness on his knuckles, and matched the description given accurately. When he was detained, units facilitated a drive-by with Miles, and she positively confirmed the male (Daniels) as the person involved in the incident.

Daniels was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center. While in transit, Daniels began attempting to remove his handcuffs from the rear. The transport was stopped at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive, where his handcuffs were adjusted, and leg shackles would be applied. While doing so, Daniels became disorderly with officers, and needed to be forcibly placed in a different vehicle; one that would restrict action more than the original patrol vehicle. While transitioning, Daniels struggled and injured a police officer, causing him to seek medical care at a local hospital.

Daniels was charged with the following

Destruction of Property

Reckless Endangerment

Failure to Obey a Law Enforcement Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Assaulting a Police Office

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Second Degree Assault (2 Counts)

Kidnapping (2 Counts)