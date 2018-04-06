Seven Arrested in Waldorf for Breaking Into Cars

On March 31, 2018. at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about several subjects breaking into cars in Waldorf neighborhoods.

A witness provided a vehicle lookout, which responding officers observed as they arrived.

Officers stopped an SUV, which was occupied by five juveniles and two young adults, and discovered a large amount of property inside. Officers were able to link the property to several of the thefts.

Elijah Alan Murphy, 18, and Jordan Jamar Brumfield, 18, both of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with theft. The five juveniles were charged and released to their parents.

PFC R. McMullen investigated.

