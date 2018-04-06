Seven Arrested in Waldorf for Breaking Into Cars

Elijah Alan Murphy, 18, and Jordan Jamar Brumfield, 18, both of Waldorf
On March 31, 2018. at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about several subjects breaking into cars in Waldorf neighborhoods.
A witness provided a vehicle lookout, which responding officers observed as they arrived.
Officers stopped an SUV, which was occupied by five juveniles and two young adults, and discovered a large amount of property inside. Officers were able to link the property to several of the thefts.
Elijah Alan Murphy, 18, and Jordan Jamar Brumfield, 18, both of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with theft. The five juveniles were charged and released to their parents.
PFC R. McMullen investigated.
Jordan Jamar Brumfield, 18, of Waldorf
Elijah Alan Murphy, 18, of Waldorf
These clowns are still living at home. Probably still in high school. So clearly, this has nothing to do with trying to survive out here. I dont want to hear about “they struggles”. These arent people lowering themselves to criminal behavior just to make ends meet for survival. These are criminals, who are doing it because they want to be criminals. I dont agree with crime for any reason, but at least I can appreciate the survival aspect of it for some, this isnt survival. This is worse. I’m not judging them on the color of their skin, I’m judging them on the content of their character.