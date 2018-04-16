Father and Son Charged in Arson of Recreational Vehicle

A Deputy State Fire Marshal has served a criminal summons to two men involved in setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Charlotte Hall.

The RV is owned by Daniel Leon Lindsey, Sr.

On March 5, 2018, at approximately 6:43 pm, firefighters from Newburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one alarm fire located at the intersection of Budds Creek Road and Old Mill Road causing approximately $40,000 in damages.

As a result of the investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that Daniel Leon Lindsey, Sr., 57, and David Leon Lindsey, 19, both currently residing at 22615 Mill Creek Drive, in Bushwood, are involved with intentionally setting fire to the 2004 Monaco RV.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, both men were charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Arson 2nd Degree.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal served the two men with the Criminal Summons at the La Plata State Police Barrack without incident.