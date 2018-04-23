Three Men Charged with Home Invasion in Lusby

On Friday, March 16th, 2018, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to 959 Golden West Way in the Lusby area of Calvert County for the report of a home invasion.

Detective Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau was notified of the Home Invasion and responded promptly to begin the investigation.

Det. Mudd’s on-scene investigation revealed that the victim, Melissa Diane Harris, was awoken from her sleep at approximately 3:00am. She stated two light skinned males, approximately 20-40 years in age, wearing what appeared to be all black masks covering their faces kicked in the front door to her residence wielding what she recognized to be shotguns. The two masked intruders then went directly to her bedroom and asked her “Where’s Timothy or T-Bo”. Ms. Harris’ believed that they were referring to her ex-husband. Ms. Harris stated that she does not live with him and the intruders left without taking anything from the home.

Crime Scene Technician Veeder arrived on scene to gather evidence and to photograph the scene. Det. Buck teamed up with Det. Mudd and Det. Jernigan and worked diligently to solve this case. Several investigative leads were developed in this case which led detectives on a timely investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives authored several search warrants and conducted many interviews. Additionally, video surveillance from several cameras was reviewed, forensic downloads were performed, and numerous items of evidence were gathered.

Three suspects were developed during the investigation. They were identified as William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijaaz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard, who are currently incarcerated in the Charles County Detention Center for a home invasion that occurred on Monday, March 19th in Waldorf. The third suspect was identified as Demar Rynell Mason, 34, who resides in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby.

Det. Buck submitted Applications for Statement of Charges on William Gary Edwards, Ijaaz Butler and Demar Rynell Mason for the following charges:

Home Invasion

Burglary in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree

Burglary in the Third Degree

Burglary in the Fourth Degree

and any charges deemed appropriate through the District Court Commissioners Office.

Criminal Arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects in this case. The warrants for William Edwards and Ijaaz Butler were lodged as detainers with the Charles County Detention Center. Demar Mason was located and served an arrest warrant on April 19, 2018.

