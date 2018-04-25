VIDEO: Early Morning Fire Destroys Trailer in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, Ridge and the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in Lexington Park.

First responding units arrived on scene to discover a single trailer on Ace Lane, with heavy fire and smoke showing. When firefighters questioned the occupants of the trailer, they were told everyone had made it out of the trailer.

SMECO and The Office of the State Fire Marshal were also called to the scene to assist firefighters.

One person was transported to an area hospital for burns and a compromised airway.

Updates will be provided as they become available.