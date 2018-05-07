One Dead in Head-On Motor Vehicle Collision in Clements

On Sunday, May 6, 2018, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Pin Cushion Road in Clements.

Police were first to arrive on the scene of a two vehicle head-on collision and found one of the vehicles on fire, but were unable to contain the fire with the fire extinguishers they had on scene.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped. The driver of the vehicle on fire was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and details will be provided as they become available.

