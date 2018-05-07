3-Month-Old Receives Life Threatening Injuries in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

On Monday, May 7, 2018, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Rt. 301 and Pierce Rd., in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, members from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) responded to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined a white Nissan truck, was stopped for the red traffic signal on southbound U.S. Rt. 301 in lane 3 at Pierce Road. A blue Jeep Wrangler, was traveling behind the Nissan slowing to come to a stop. A yellow Freightliner (Penske) box truck, was also traveling southbound behind the Jeep Wrangler. Witnesses advised the Freightliner truck struck the rear of the Jeep Wrangler which was forced into the side of the Nissan. The Freightliner truck then collided into the rear of the Nissan truck.

Troopers made contact with the driver of the Freightliner truck, Michael Maurice Ford, 49. While talking with Ford, the odor of alcohol was detected coming from his breath. Ford was put through Standardized Field Sobriety, which he failed, placed under arrest and transported to the Barrack for processing.

The driver, Victoria Lynn Willett, 25, and the front seat passenger, Jonathan Evans Reufly, 30, of the Jeep Wrangler received minor injuries, and were treated on scene by medical personnel and released. The backseat passenger, a 3 months old, received life threatening injuries. Emergency Services Technicians, assessed his injuries and transported him to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center for further treatment. He was then transported via Medivac Helicopter Trooper 7 to the Children’s National Medical Center located in Washington D.C for further treatment.

The driver of the Nissan, John Fitzgerald Neal, 51, and the front seat passenger, Momodou Lamin Loppy, 49, both were treated by medical personnel on scene and released with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. J. Zimmerman.