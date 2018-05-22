Driver Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident on Hermanville Road

On Sunday, May 20, 2018, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hermanville Road, in the area of Green Leaf Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident with one subject possibly ejected.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the roadway with an adult male that had self extricated himself from the vehicle.

The driver and single occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was traveling west on Hermanville road when for unknown reasons left the roadway striking a tree and overturning before finally coming to rest on all four wheels.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.



