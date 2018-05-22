Jack Bailey Endorsed by County Commissioner O’Connor and Jarboe

SMNEWSNET received the following press releases from County Commissioner John O’Connor and Tom Jarboe.

John O’Connor:

As one of your County Commissioners I am pleased to offer my strongest endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate in District 29. St. Mary’s County needs a Senator who will understand the County Commissioners and the community. I know Jack, I know I can work with him and that he will work for our community. He has dedicated his career to serving the State of Maryland and will carry that dedication for our community all the way to Annapolis.

Over the last few years, the board and I have continually tried to build a relationship with the current senator. Our attempts have consistently failed. He is aggressive and has a tendency to fight all the time, viciously attacking those who disagree with him. We need a senator who will listen to the input of local leaders, and not try to micromanage them. He has worked against us on important projects for our community, including the library and senior center.

Our Senator needs to work with and listen to our local leaders. Jack Bailey is committed to working with the County Commissioners and local leaders to include them in the legislative process. For these reasons, I am choosing to stand with Governor Hogan and offer my endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate.



Commissioner Tom Jarboe:

As one of your County Commissioners I am pleased to offer my endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate in District 29. I have grown up with Jack and his family and know that he has St. Mary’s County interests first in his mind. Jack has proven his dedication to our community throughout his long career as a Natural Resources Police Officer. His deep family roots in St. Mary’s County and his involvement in our community will make him a great Senator. He understands Southern Maryland and will fight for us in Annapolis.

Most importantly, I know that Jack will include local leaders and the County Commissioners in decision making to achieve the best possible outcome for Southern Marylanders. For these reasons, I am choosing to stand with Governor Hogan and offer my endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate.

