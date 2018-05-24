Police in Lexington Park Investigating Late Night Shooting at Motel 6

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at approximately 11:25 p.m., at the Motel 6 on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The 911 communications center was contacted by an employee of the motel, who advised there was a large comotion in one of the guest rooms prior to the shooting, and that a male told her he was shot in the back.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and located a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim was uncooperative with police, providing little details during their investigation.

A K9 unit and Crime Lab Technicians from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Witnesses said the shooter may have fled in a white Ford Expedition.

The male victim was was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

Tee investigation is ongoing and details will be provided as they are released.