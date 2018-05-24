Police in Charles County Conduct Countywide Warrant Sweep

May 24, 2018

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Troopers from Maryland State La Plata Barrack, partnered with members of the Southern Maryland Information Center and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a countywide warrant sweep.

A total of 67 warrant attempts were made in Charles County, which resulted in 9 subjects who were arrested on traffic related warrants, 2 arrested for violation of probation, 1 for domestic violence and 1 for destruction of property. There were also 3 warrants recalled shortly after the Warrant Sweep:

  • Mothershead, Austyn Robert, 22 of Hughesville, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended
  • Mitchell, Dalonte Terrell, 26 of Indian Head, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended
  • Spainn II, Frank Lorenzo, 36 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Knowingly Drive Uninsured
  • Lyles SR, James Matthew, 52 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Possess Open Container
  • Lattisaw, Demetrius Debon, 34 of Waldorf, Violation of Probation / 2nd Degree Assault
  • Posey, Christopher Wayne, 30 of LaPlata, Violation of Probation / Fake CDS Distribute
  • Anderson, Anthony Ryan, 32 of Nanjemoy, Failure to Appear / DUI
  • Marrow, Alecia Michelle, 31 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended
  • Warner, Denzel Tyrake , 25, Bench Warrant / Failure to Appear
  • Meadows, Anthony Eugene, 33, Bench Warrant / Failure to Appear
  • Gray-Thomas, Jaquil C, 18, Domestic Violence
  • Guevara, Mario, 36 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended
  • Dorsey, Adrian, 32 of LaPlata, Failure to Appear / Destruction of Property $1k
  • Prince, Shantae Monique, 29 of Washington DC, Failure to Appear / DUI
  • Dickerson, Charles Jamaine , 26 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended
  • Scott, Byron Desean, 47 of White Plains, Failure to Appear / Drive Without a License

This entry was posted on May 24, 2018 at 10:37 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.