Police in Charles County Conduct Countywide Warrant Sweep

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Troopers from Maryland State La Plata Barrack, partnered with members of the Southern Maryland Information Center and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a countywide warrant sweep.

A total of 67 warrant attempts were made in Charles County, which resulted in 9 subjects who were arrested on traffic related warrants, 2 arrested for violation of probation, 1 for domestic violence and 1 for destruction of property. There were also 3 warrants recalled shortly after the Warrant Sweep:

Mothershead, Austyn Robert, 22 of Hughesville, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended

Mitchell, Dalonte Terrell, 26 of Indian Head, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended

Spainn II, Frank Lorenzo, 36 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Knowingly Drive Uninsured

Lyles SR, James Matthew, 52 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Possess Open Container

Lattisaw, Demetrius Debon, 34 of Waldorf, Violation of Probation / 2nd Degree Assault

Posey, Christopher Wayne, 30 of LaPlata, Violation of Probation / Fake CDS Distribute

Anderson, Anthony Ryan, 32 of Nanjemoy, Failure to Appear / DUI

Marrow, Alecia Michelle, 31 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended

Warner, Denzel Tyrake , 25, Bench Warrant / Failure to Appear

Meadows, Anthony Eugene, 33, Bench Warrant / Failure to Appear

Gray-Thomas, Jaquil C, 18, Domestic Violence

Guevara, Mario, 36 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended

Dorsey, Adrian, 32 of LaPlata, Failure to Appear / Destruction of Property $1k

Prince, Shantae Monique, 29 of Washington DC, Failure to Appear / DUI

Dickerson, Charles Jamaine , 26 of Waldorf, Failure to Appear / Drive While Suspended

Scott, Byron Desean, 47 of White Plains, Failure to Appear / Drive Without a License