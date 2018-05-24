VIDEO: Two Injured in Vehicle Fire at Wildewood Shopping Center

On Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., Fire and rescue personnel responded to Wildewood Shopping Center, in California, for a vehicle fire with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a passenger vehicle fully involved, with 4 victims, in front of Bed Bath & Beyond.

One patient who was in the vehicle was taken to an area trauma center by helicopter for severe burns and life-threatening injuries. Two of the three people who assisted in pulling the the occupant out of the vehicle and rendering care signed care refusal forms at the scene, while another was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

Maryland State Police and Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

