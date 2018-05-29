House Fully Engulfed in Flames After Possible Explosion

May 29, 2018

On Monday, May 28, 2018 the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 4000 block of Sparkleberry Court.

Initial reports claimed an explosion was heard and fire was visible.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Arhar and crew arrived on the scene to find a single family home fully engulfed in flames. Ahar established command and exterior operations only were performed.

Arhar said upon arrival the two occupants inside the home at the time of dispatch were found outside at a neighbor’s driveway. The pair from inside the house was conscious, alert and breathing. Helicopters were initially called for transport, but not available due to weather, and both were transported by ground to MedStar.

According to Arhar it appears a possible explosion took place, but the official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A total of 60 firefighters assisted with the call, including local mutual aide units from inside and outside of Calvert County. The home and vehicles on the property were destroyed, other structures on the property were threatened, but ultimately saved during the incident.


Photos courtesy of Firefighter  Jason Deale

3 Responses to House Fully Engulfed in Flames After Possible Explosion

  1. Where There's Smoke... on May 29, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Someone put the spark in Sparkleberry?

    At least no one was seriously injured.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 29, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Meth lab explosion?

    Reply
  3. Vape King on May 29, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Who free-bases anymore? Too dangerous

    Reply

