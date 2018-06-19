Five Injuries Reported in Hit and Run on Great Mills Road with STS Bus

June 19, 2018

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report at a motor vehicle accident involving an county STS bus.

Five people one the bus reported to have injuries.

A witness said a black SUV hit the bus in the rear and then took of down Midway Drive.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and details will be provided as they become available.




This entry was posted on June 19, 2018 at 10:41 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to Five Injuries Reported in Hit and Run on Great Mills Road with STS Bus

  1. TellItLikeItIs on June 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I wonder if this is the same STS bus (driver) that uses the merge lane on 235 to weave in and out of traffic every day?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The black SUV “took of” no wonder there were so many injured. lmao

    Reply
  3. I call BS on June 19, 2018 at 11:44 am

    LMFAO… of course 5 people on the bus have injuries!!
    Gotta make that money one way or another! There isn’t even a scratch on the bus!
    I’m rollin over here! Y’all way too much for me!

    Reply
  4. matrix on June 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    disability lawyers must be salivating over this news

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    looks like the Black SUV could be leaking some Rad Fluid…

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Have fun checking the ghetto

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.