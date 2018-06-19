Five Injuries Reported in Hit and Run on Great Mills Road with STS Bus

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report at a motor vehicle accident involving an county STS bus.

Five people one the bus reported to have injuries.

A witness said a black SUV hit the bus in the rear and then took of down Midway Drive.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and details will be provided as they become available.

