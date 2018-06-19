Chesapeake Beach Man Charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct

On June 15, 2018 Deputy Fox of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Peking Inn, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, Deputy Fox made contact the male subject later identified as Richard McGrath, 47, of Chesapeake Beach who was extremely intoxicated and yelling profanities at nearby citizens. It was also determined McGrath was urinating in front of numerous citizens in the area.

McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct.

