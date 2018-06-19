Chesapeake Beach Man Charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct

June 19, 2018
Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

On June 15, 2018 Deputy Fox of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Peking Inn, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, Deputy Fox made contact the male subject later identified as Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach who was extremely intoxicated and yelling profanities at nearby citizens. It was also determined McGrath was urinating in front of numerous citizens in the area.

McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct.

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

Richard McGrath, 47,  of Chesapeake Beach

This entry was posted on June 19, 2018 at 3:14 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Chesapeake Beach Man Charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct

  1. matrix on June 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    now that’s what a real bum looks like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.